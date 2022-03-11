JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Drive Shack (LON:DS) Target Price to GBX 570

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 517.83 ($6.79).
About Drive Shack (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.