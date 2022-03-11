JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Drive Shack (LON:DS) Target Price to GBX 570

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 517.83 ($6.79).

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

