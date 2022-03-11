JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report sales of $30.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.42 billion and the lowest is $30.15 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.81 billion to $123.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $132.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,799,125. The company has a market cap of $387.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

