JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 570

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 517.83 ($6.79).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 309.20 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.36. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.11).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

