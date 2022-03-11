Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,598 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $166.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

