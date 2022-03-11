John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 75.8% in February

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the February 13th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,791. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 102.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

