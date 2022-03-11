John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,086,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.