Jeffrey S. Edwards Acquires 22,900 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $153.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,945,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPS. Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

