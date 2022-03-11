Jeanna Steele Sells 1,193 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 105.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

