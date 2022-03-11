JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.11 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727,290. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $94.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

