Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Achieves $418,387.73 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $418,387.73 and approximately $235,979.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00105367 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

