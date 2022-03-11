Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

