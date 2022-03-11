Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $667,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $190.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.46 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

