Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $7,760,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $5,595,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NYSE:BB opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

