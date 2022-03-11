Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,927,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 396,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.