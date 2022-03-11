Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $756,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 94 shares of company stock worth $107,855. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,293.21 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,220.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.