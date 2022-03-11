Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $10,286,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $558.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.51. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.