Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Anaplan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,042,167. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

