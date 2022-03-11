Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP – Get Rating) by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,576 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 21.77% of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,889,000.

KFYP opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

