James S. Kahan Acquires 2,600 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

