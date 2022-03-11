Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 635,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,785. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

