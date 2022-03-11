Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $183.74. 3,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

