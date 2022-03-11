ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £37,500 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,135.22).
ITV opened at GBX 82.04 ($1.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.61. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
