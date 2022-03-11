ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £37,500 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,135.22).

ITV opened at GBX 82.04 ($1.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.61. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered ITV to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

