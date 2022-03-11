ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. ITV has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

