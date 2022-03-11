Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $515.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

