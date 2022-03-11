Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. Itron has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

