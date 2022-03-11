ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.21) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 410 ($5.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ITM Power from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 475 ($6.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.25).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 378.80 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.18. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.46. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 543 ($7.11). The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

