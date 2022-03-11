Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Update

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISLE stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

