iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Raised by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS:ITB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.90. 3,961,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.