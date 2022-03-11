iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.50. 5,043,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

