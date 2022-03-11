iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 1.5%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.29 and last traded at C$22.30. Approximately 1,511,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 557,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.08.

