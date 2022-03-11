iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.62 and last traded at C$20.56. 202,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 329,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.