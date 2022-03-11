iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $255.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.