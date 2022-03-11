iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,694,165 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.