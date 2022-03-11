iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 870,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

XT stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

