iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000.

XT stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $67.48.

