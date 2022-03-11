iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the February 13th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

