iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Trimmed by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

USRT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

