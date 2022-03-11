iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 17,004.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $68.18.

