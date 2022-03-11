iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 32.8% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

