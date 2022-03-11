Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $44.50

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.50 to $44.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE INVH opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

