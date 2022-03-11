Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $46.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $18,493,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $38,727,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

