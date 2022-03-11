Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

