Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will report $57.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $46.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $237.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $240.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $251.70 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $255.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

