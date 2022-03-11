Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,293% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 96,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,850. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $489.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

