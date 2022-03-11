Investors Buy Large Volume of Arena Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,545 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 338% compared to the average volume of 3,320 put options.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
