Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000.

PSCE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 7,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,144. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

