Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
