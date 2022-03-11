Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

BTA stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

