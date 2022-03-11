Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

