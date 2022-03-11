Invesco Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,951 shares of company stock valued at $777,042 over the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

